Aspire Growth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 612.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $271.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.44 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays set a $298.00 target price on CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,916.56. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

