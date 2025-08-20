Aspire Growth Partners LLC Buys 552 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Aspire Growth Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 329,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after buying an additional 47,086 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 43.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 82,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.6%

FIS stock opened at $69.2960 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.26.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

