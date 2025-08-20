Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,000 shares, adecreaseof41.2% from the July 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

ARTL opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.36. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($5.48). Equities analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. D Boral Capital upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Artelo Biosciences to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Artelo Biosciences

About Artelo Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.