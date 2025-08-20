Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Insider Sells $420,478.25 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) insider Tosha Perkins sold 42,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $420,478.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 295,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,162.71. The trade was a 12.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $9.2950 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 22.30 and a current ratio of 22.30. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 169,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 23.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 9.9% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

