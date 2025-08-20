Andina Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,781 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

