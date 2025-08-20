Analyzing Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) and Innventure (NASDAQ:INV)

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) and Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innventure and Amadeus IT Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innventure $1.47 million 150.33 -$78.19 million N/A N/A Amadeus IT Group $6.65 billion 5.69 $1.36 billion $3.24 25.91

Profitability

Amadeus IT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Innventure.

This table compares Innventure and Amadeus IT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innventure -20,429.67% -33.64% -25.35% Amadeus IT Group 21.08% 27.73% 11.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Innventure and Amadeus IT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innventure 0 0 2 2 3.50 Amadeus IT Group 0 0 1 3 3.75

Innventure presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 238.16%. Given Innventure’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Innventure is more favorable than Amadeus IT Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Innventure shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Innventure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Innventure has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amadeus IT Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amadeus IT Group beats Innventure on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innventure

Innventure Inc. founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc., formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes, such as reservations, inventory management, and departure control. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, software distribution, regional support, data processing, intermediation, computer consulting, installation of industrial machinery and equipment, consultancy and technology development services for payments, and information technology services; financial activities; and e-commerce business. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, land and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, and travel buyers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

