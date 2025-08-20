Analysts Offer Predictions for Denison Mines FY2025 Earnings

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denison Mines in a research note issued on Monday, August 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DML. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares set a C$3.75 price objective on Denison Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.53.

Shares of TSE DML opened at C$2.70 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -89.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.29.

Denison Mines Corp is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan.

