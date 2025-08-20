Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Position Lowered by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25,460.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,062 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $351,943,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,981 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,158,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,683,000 after acquiring an additional 896,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,333,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,260,000 after acquiring an additional 668,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $230.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.55. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.020 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Noble Financial raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

