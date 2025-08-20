American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.08% of American Water Works worth $22,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Argus increased their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $143.30.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $145.1710 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.80.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

