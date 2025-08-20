American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 84,313 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $47,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 104.0% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 113,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after buying an additional 57,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,567,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $154.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.24. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

