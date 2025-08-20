American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 592.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $46,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.21.

MAA stock opened at $142.1490 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.32 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%.The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

