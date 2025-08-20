Amcor PLC $AMCR Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,055 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 18,725.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 234.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2,064.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $8.5270 on Wednesday. Amcor PLC has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

