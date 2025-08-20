Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 6,979 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.27, for a total transaction of $3,163,371.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,483,292.67. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yvonne Greenstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $5,904,882.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total transaction of $9,630,899.60.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $458.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.54 and a beta of 0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.87 and a 1-year high of $462.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The company had revenue of $773,689 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,297,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,336,064,000 after buying an additional 240,534 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,418,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,505,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,466,000 after purchasing an additional 185,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $779,857,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,771,000 after purchasing an additional 486,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

