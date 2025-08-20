Algert Global LLC Sells 9,020 Shares of Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Display by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,971,000 after purchasing an additional 53,146 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $140.75 on Wednesday. Universal Display Corporation has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $215.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.58 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

