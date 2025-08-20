Algert Global LLC Sells 143,904 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,904 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.12% of Brighthouse Financial worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,838,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,587,000 after buying an additional 155,944 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,901,000 after buying an additional 28,080 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 656,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after acquiring an additional 400,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $178,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,423.91. This represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.2%

BHF opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 10.24%.The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

