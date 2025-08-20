Algert Global LLC Sells 11,370 Shares of Community Financial System, Inc. $CBU

Algert Global LLC cut its position in shares of Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Community Financial System by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Community Financial System by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial System in the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial System in the fourth quarter valued at $1,554,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Financial System alerts:

Community Financial System Stock Performance

Community Financial System stock opened at $57.0430 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.39. Community Financial System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.44 and a 52-week high of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Community Financial System Increases Dividend

Community Financial System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Community Financial System had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Community Financial System’s payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Community Financial System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Financial System

Community Financial System Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.