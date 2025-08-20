Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $299,980,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $75,139,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,616,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 583.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,686,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,755,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 6.1%

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 18.38%.SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on SoFi Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp lowered SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the sale, the director owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,422.62. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,263,191.55. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,103 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

