Algert Global LLC Raises Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1,823.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after buying an additional 41,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $60,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,396.64. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CRL opened at $158.46 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $230.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -119.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.