Algert Global LLC Raises Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of InterDigital worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in InterDigital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 519 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total value of $117,631.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,777.10. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total transaction of $108,265.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,033.32. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,062 shares of company stock valued at $920,853. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Price Performance

InterDigital stock opened at $260.33 on Wednesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $277.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. The business had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. Equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.11%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

