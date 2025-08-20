Algert Global LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG stock opened at $220.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.07 and a 52 week high of $233.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.51.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $419.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALG shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

