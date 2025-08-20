Algert Global LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of Onto Innovation worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 79.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $107.5190 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $228.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONTO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 target price on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Onto Innovation

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.