Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. $CXW

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,607 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CXW. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 86,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 215.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CXW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CoreCivic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

In related news, Director Stacia Hylton sold 4,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,597.61. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $21.0210 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.80. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. CoreCivic had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $538.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

