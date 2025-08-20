Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tennant Company $TNC

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.23% of Tennant worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after buying an additional 272,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter worth $10,328,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth $10,390,000. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth $9,262,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tennant by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 90,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNC opened at $83.4010 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.98. Tennant Company has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). Tennant had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tennant Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Tennant to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tennant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

