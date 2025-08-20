Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Position in Century Aluminum Company $CENX

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CENX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 411,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 12.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 14,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Century Aluminum Company has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $628.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.10 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matt Aboud sold 12,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $279,868.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,446.03. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CENX. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

View Our Latest Report on CENX

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.