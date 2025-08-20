Algert Global LLC Acquires 98,015 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,015 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 603.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 105.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 115.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In other news, Director Edward H. Kennedy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 612,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,946.91. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 2,027 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $35,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 231,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,670.44. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,024. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 0.6%

Extreme Networks stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -399.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.88 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 82.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

