Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 621,300 shares, adecreaseof30.4% from the July 15th total of 892,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,106.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,106.5 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $69.9401 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.73. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

