Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for 7.3% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,462,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,286,000 after buying an additional 604,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,402,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,979,000 after acquiring an additional 106,135 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,251 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Airbnb by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,000 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,552,000 after purchasing an additional 268,335 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $1,026,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,864. The trade was a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,898. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,454,493 shares of company stock worth $194,497,481. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.