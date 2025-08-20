Ahold NV (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ahold NV (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,800 shares, adropof30.7% from the July 15th total of 19,900 shares. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADRNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Ahold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ahold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ahold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ahold Stock Performance

Ahold stock opened at €40.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. Ahold has a fifty-two week low of €31.64 and a fifty-two week high of €42.98.

Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported €0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ahold had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Ahold will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ahold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4157 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 250.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Ahold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.90%.

Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

