Aberdeen Group plc Buys 1,967 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $440.8010 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.11 and a 200 day moving average of $456.48. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

