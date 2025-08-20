Aberdeen Group plc Acquires 70,595 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 106.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,595 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,700,000 after buying an additional 279,265 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 31,271 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,882,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after buying an additional 762,871 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OMC opened at $77.6440 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

