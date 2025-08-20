8,158 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Donaldson by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 878,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after purchasing an additional 189,580 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Trading Up 1.3%

DCI opened at $75.0440 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.77.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%.The firm had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.640-3.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

