76,926 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 76,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 509,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 284,192 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.07. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $117.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $2,605,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 566,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,086,632.01. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 40,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $4,202,117.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,607,921.68. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,644,685 shares of company stock worth $448,881,884. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.