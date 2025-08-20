1,585 Shares in Deere & Company $DE Purchased by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,438,000 after purchasing an additional 55,079 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $489.1970 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $510.04 and a 200 day moving average of $490.13. The company has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $371.76 and a 12-month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.