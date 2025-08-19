Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,632,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 380,953 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $859,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Up 0.0%

RY stock opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52-week low of $106.10 and a 52-week high of $137.25. The firm has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $1.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

