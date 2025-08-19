Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 518,520 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,739,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,520 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.09% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $786,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,661,000. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 194,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 143,457 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $241.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.02. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $248.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

