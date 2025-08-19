Viking (NYSE:VIK) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.97 and last traded at $60.49, with a volume of 4097179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.72.

VIK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Viking had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 128.44%. The firm had revenue of $897.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Viking by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Viking by 134,156.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Viking by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

