Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $68,000 Position in Tetra Technologies, Inc. $TTI

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,259,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 239,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,559,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 378,488 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,289,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 403,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Technologies Price Performance

TTI stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tetra Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. D. Boral Capital upped their price target on shares of Tetra Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tetra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tetra Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

Tetra Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

