Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 5.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,415,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,880,000 after acquiring an additional 70,850 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $16,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 808,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,353,571.52. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,015,742.72. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,189,806 shares of company stock valued at $30,046,627 and sold 16,850,134 shares valued at $131,641,986. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.12.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of BX opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.62. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 110.75%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

