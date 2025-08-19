Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $390,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after acquiring an additional 405,425 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,154,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,881,000 after acquiring an additional 104,554 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after acquiring an additional 87,912 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 454,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,255,000 after buying an additional 57,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,364.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,412.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,266.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,875.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 price objective on MercadoLibre and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

