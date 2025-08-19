Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 151.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,042 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 14.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at $458,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.359 per share. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 230.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.32%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

