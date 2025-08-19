Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Knowles Corporation $KN

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Knowles by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Knowles by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Knowles Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. Knowles Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 62,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,524.78. This trade represents a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 56,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $1,148,981.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,319.44. The trade was a 45.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knowles Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.