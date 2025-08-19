Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $340.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.57.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:BURL opened at $278.06 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.92 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $576,680.71. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

