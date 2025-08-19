Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,636 Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CON. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 3,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 262,047 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth $2,314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth $384,000.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

CON stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.20. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.