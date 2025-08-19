Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $505.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $521.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.64. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.14 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.91%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

