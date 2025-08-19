Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Stock Position Lifted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,549,000 after acquiring an additional 297,840 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 373,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after acquiring an additional 182,955 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,275,000 after acquiring an additional 135,912 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $287.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

