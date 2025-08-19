Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.99 and last traded at $138.93, with a volume of 357733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

