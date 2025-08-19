Transocean Ltd. $RIG Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,904 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Transocean were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIG. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $14,976,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter worth about $7,774,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Transocean by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,608 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,186 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Transocean by 14.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,480,351 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $4,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays set a $4.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.26.

NYSE RIG opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.52. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

