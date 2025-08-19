Top Mid Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 16th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Opendoor Technologies are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization generally falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They occupy the middle ground between small-cap and large-cap firms, balancing growth potential with relatively moderate risk. Investors often view mid caps as offering stronger growth prospects than large caps while being more established and stable than small caps. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,523,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,123,875. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,726,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,221,953. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Shares of NASDAQ OPEN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,200,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,941,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.02. Opendoor Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

