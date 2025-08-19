Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.23 and last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 46261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TKOMY. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Tokio Marine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

Tokio Marine Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

