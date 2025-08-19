The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Holdings Lifted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,444,000 after purchasing an additional 75,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.95.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.1%

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.18. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.